Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.74. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

