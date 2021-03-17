Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

DRNA opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

