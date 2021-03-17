Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 6,028 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 819,890 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Immunovant stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.