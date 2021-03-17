Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.37

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 5691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

