Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of VFF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 104,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.