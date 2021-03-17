Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

VBFC opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

