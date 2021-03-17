Vidulum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,070.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $384,648.81 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 143.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

