Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,896.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, with a total value of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Also, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total value of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Insiders bought a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,354 over the last 90 days.

Victrex stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,108 ($27.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,126.24.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

