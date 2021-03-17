ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 541.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

