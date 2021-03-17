Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 11th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 297,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

