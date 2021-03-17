Veriti Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

