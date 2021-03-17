Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 154 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total value of $60,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $265.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.44 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.63. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.01 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.