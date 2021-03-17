Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

