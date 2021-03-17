Veriti Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $185.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $188.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

