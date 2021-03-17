Veriti Management LLC Invests $32,000 in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $750.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

