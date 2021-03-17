Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.04 million, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

