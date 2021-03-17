Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,601,000 after buying an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,015,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

NYSE:CCK opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

