Veriti Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,162 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 200.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

