Venus (XVS) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $47.97 or 0.00086568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $429.73 million and $81.26 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,618.31 or 1.00374928 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4,994.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,958,710 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

