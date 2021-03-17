Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.88 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. Velas has a market capitalization of $183.25 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001268 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

