Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Veeco Instruments also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after acquiring an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 97,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

