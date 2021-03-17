Vector Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

