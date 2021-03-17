Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VAR1. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €104.33 ($122.75).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €128.00 ($150.59) on Wednesday. Varta has a 1-year low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 1-year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €132.65 and a 200-day moving average of €120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

