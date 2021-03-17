Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VREX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 265,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.