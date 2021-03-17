Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.10 million and the highest is $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 356,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VREX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 265,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

