Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,752 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $495,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

