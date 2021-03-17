Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Short Interest Update

Valaris plc (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 2,662,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,676,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VALPQ remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 959,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,078. The company has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Valaris has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

