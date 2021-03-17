Vail Resorts, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

