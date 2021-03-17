US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TRGP stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

