Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

