Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 11th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

