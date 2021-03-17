Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Universal Electronics worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

