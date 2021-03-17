Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock worth $44,777,595.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $124,822,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $6,974,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $6,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,934. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.