Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Volume Reaches $16.99 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00055852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $110.33 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00232059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.13 or 0.04605107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

