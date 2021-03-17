Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

