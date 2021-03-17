Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Argus from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.