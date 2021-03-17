Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Argus from $295.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
