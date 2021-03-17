Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
