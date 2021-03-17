Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $312.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

