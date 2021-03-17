UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.30

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.25, with a volume of 21861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.