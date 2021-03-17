UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $514,460.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 145.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

