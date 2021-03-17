UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $514,460.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 145.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
