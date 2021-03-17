UBS Group Reiterates €358.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €358.00 ($421.18) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €276.50 ($325.29).

ADS stock opened at €287.50 ($338.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €284.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €280.51. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

