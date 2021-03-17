U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $194,768.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,301,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

