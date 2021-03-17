Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

NYSE:TYL opened at $424.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.58. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

