Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

