Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $373.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.27. Twilio has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,742 shares of company stock worth $84,252,479. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

