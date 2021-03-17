Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

