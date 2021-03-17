Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.71 million, a P/E ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
