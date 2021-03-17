Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.71 million, a P/E ratio of 124.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

