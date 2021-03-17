Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $30.97.
About Tryg A/S
