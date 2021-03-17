Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Tryg A/S has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.