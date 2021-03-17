Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 439,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

