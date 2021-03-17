Truist Securities Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to “Buy”

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.50.

Cable One stock opened at $1,846.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

