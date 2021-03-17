Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 309,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 106,371 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

