Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,086,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 612,914 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

